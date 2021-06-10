The City of Baytown will be conducting a door-to-door survey in the neighborhoods of North Alexander and Historic West Baytown scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 10.
Canvassers may knock on doors and ask questions regarding a citizen’s household and income. Participation in this survey is important and will be used to meet the threshold to allow the City to apply for funding for major flood mitigation projects in these areas.
