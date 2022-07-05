City: 8,000-plus attend Vanilla Ice concert

An estimated 8,000 people crowded into Bicentennial Park Sunday for the first night of Baytown’s two-day 4th of July Celebration to hear classic rock and rap from The Spazmatics and Vanilla Ice, according to an attendance estimate from Parks and Recreation Director Clifford Hatch.
Weather that had been concerning just a couple of days earlier shifted to bring clear skies and heat for an enthusiastic audience.
