The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots and the Robert E. Lee Ganders football teams met Friday at Stallworth Stadium in the first of three games this fall to determine the Baytown city championship. The schools cheerleader meet prior to kickoff. From left are Maritza Brown, Jessica Mateo, Presley Norton and Mariah Auguste. For a full recap of the game and others visit the Baytown Sun website or read Tuesday’s print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.