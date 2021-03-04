A federal judge ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a $14.25 million civil penalty in an 11-year-old lawsuit alleging it violated the Clean Air Act for eight years at its flagship Baytown refinery. A federal judge knocked $5.7 million off the original fine.
The advocacy group Environment Texas claimed victory Tuesday when Judge David Hittner imposed a $14.25 million penalty on ExxonMobil for violations of the Clean Air Act over an eight-year period, 2005-2013, at its Baytown complex.
Environment Texas and the Sierra Club of Texas have wrangled with the energy giant since filing the lawsuit in 2010. Hittner originally dismissed the lawsuit in 2015, but a federal appeals panel rejected that dismissal.
