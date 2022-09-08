Does your non-profit organization or corporation want free money? If you have projects promoting our community’s tourism and hotel industry, you can apply for the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Grant. The City of Baytown’s Tourism Division is accepting applications until 4pm on September 17, 2022. The deadline is approaching, but you can find the application online at visitbaytown.com/hot-grant-info.
By state law, the City of Baytown collects the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) from all lodging facilities located within city limits. The city then provides annual funding from a portion of the HOT revenue to fund qualifying programs from non-profit organizations or corporations.
