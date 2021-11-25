Unpermitted

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office shut down a boarding house that was operating illegally just outside Baytown in the 1400 block of North Market Loop Monday.

A statement provided by spokeswoman Rachel Neutzler said the fire marshal’s office discovered the home with about 20 residents had no fire protection, numerous blocked exits and bars on all first-floor windows.

