DHL Supply Chain will close its Baytown facility in late May, resulting in the loss of 97 jobs, according to a notice the company provided to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Company spokesman John G. Friess said, “DHL Supply Chain made the difficult decision to close the site at the end of May 2021. We are currently working with our impacted employees to identify new opportunities within DHL Supply Chain.”
