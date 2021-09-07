Baytown Fire Department hosting 9/11 anniversary ceremony

Tribute in Light, two vertical columns of light representing the fallen towers of the World Trade Center shine against the lower Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, the Baytown Fire Department plans to honor the loss of life and destruction that occurred on that day. The ceremony will be held at the Baytown Fire Fighter Memorial in Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St., at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
