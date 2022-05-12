Eastside Friends for Alex are hosting a meet-and-greet for Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who is in the Republican runoff for Harris County judge.
The event will take place Saturday, May 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Teapot Depot, 112 Denny St. in Highlands. Mealer is a liberty-minded conservative, West Point graduate and combat veteran (Army bomb squad).
