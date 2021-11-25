REL hoops and turkeys

Baytown Councilman Charles Johnson, bottom right, and members of the Robert E. Lee boys basketball program teamed up with H-E-B on Garth Road to distribute turkeys and trimmings to over 200 families in need at Baytown Junior School.  See related story in news.

The Leadworthy classes at Sterling High School distributed more than 150 food boxes, helping local families in need celebrate the holiday.

The classes are designed to teach servant leadership, said Adrianne Feller, who is one of the teachers.

