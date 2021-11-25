The Leadworthy classes at Sterling High School distributed more than 150 food boxes, helping local families in need celebrate the holiday.
The classes are designed to teach servant leadership, said Adrianne Feller, who is one of the teachers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 60. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 12:26 am
The Leadworthy classes at Sterling High School distributed more than 150 food boxes, helping local families in need celebrate the holiday.
The classes are designed to teach servant leadership, said Adrianne Feller, who is one of the teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.