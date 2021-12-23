Northbound lanes of the Fred Hartman Bridge were shut down for about two-and-a-half hours early Tuesday morning, but this time it was a crisis involving a distraught person rather than construction that closed the highway.
Chief Deputy Jason Finnen of the Precinct 8 Constable’s Office said that office received a report at 2:24 a.m. about the situation. The first deputy arrived at 2:31 and found a 38-year-old man sitting on top of a car talking on the phone. The man had a knife and threatened to harm himself and the deputy, Finnen said.
