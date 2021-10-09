The annual Christmas Parade will happen this year. According to Scott Johnson, Parks and Recreations director, the traditional parade, a holiday treat for Baytonians, is going to happen after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, which features Santa Claus and local students and organizations, is usually held along Texas Avenue. Details on the exact days and times of the event are coming soon. (2019 Baytown Sun file photo)
