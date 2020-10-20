When Mayor Brandon Capetillo addresses the Baytown Chamber of Commerce today with his annual State of the City report, his focus will be on the future, which he said looks bright for the city despite the challenges of the year.
“2020 certainly has been a challenging year for local business, however we believe that a post-virus Baytown will emerge stronger and better prepared,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.