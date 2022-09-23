Special guests from Collette and Premier World Discovery will be at Lee College in the Performing Arts Center from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 to highlight the Lee College travel showcase. The Lee College Center for Workforce and Community Development has a mission to inspire adults to learn, discover and travel. The best way to get involved is by attending the travel showcase.
Local Senior Adult Day Trips include ‘Beaumont & More’ Oct. 4 visiting the McFaddin-Ward House and the. Museum of the Gulf Coast. $15 plus lunch at your own expense; and the ‘Arboretum & Eats’ Oct. 18 visiting the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and the Railway Heights Market. This is an outdoor walking tour so wear comfortable shoes. $10 plus lunch at your own expense.
