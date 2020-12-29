State Farm Agent Ray Grayson received a letter from San Jacinto Elementary School Principal, Rachel McAdam with a simple request to help. Students at the school needed supplies - from headphones and books to clothing and shoes. Grayson jumped into action and sent out a call for help to fellow Baytown agents Jenny Montes, Renee Thibodeaux, Paul Wankowicz and Randy Casey.
They did what “Good Neighbors” do: step up and answer the call. Working together they were able to donate money, supplies and obtain a grant from State Farm to bring more than $5,400 to San Jacinto Elementary.
