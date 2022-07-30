Wildflowers along the Baytown side of the ship channel framing the Fred Hartman Bridge. (Photo by Chris Cody)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 10:37 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.