Thelma Kaiser, a member of the security team, made history Wednesday morning when she became the first Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Kaiser received the first of the two required vaccinations produced by Pfizer-BioNTech shortly after 7 a.m. More than 200 Houston Methodist Baytown health care providers were scheduled to receive the vaccine Wednesday on the first day of its availability at the hospital. It is being distributed to hospital employees on a three-tiered distribution plan that calls for nurses, physicians and other staff in direct patient contact positions included in Tier 1.
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital vaccinated about 200 of its employees against COVID-19 Wednesday, just days after the U.S. government cleared the vaccine for emergency use.
The vaccine was developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and is the first vaccine approved to provide protection against the virus that has claimed more than 300,000 American lives this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
