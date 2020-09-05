The concrete barriers in a freeway median can save lives, preventing vehicles from crossing into opposing traffic. They can also cause problems, though, during floods, effectively acting as dams that keep water from draining across the road and sometimes forcing it into homes and businesses.
Some Southeast Texas property owners have sued the Texas Department of Transportation, claiming the presence of the barriers caused damage to their property in Hurricane Harvey and other recent floods.
