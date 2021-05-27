On May 21, the Texas General Land Office announced the official project award list for the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program. The project proposed by Chambers County, Spindletop Watershed Drainage Improvements, was not selected for funding.
The proposed multi-jurisdictional project (a partnership between Chambers County, Liberty County and Trinity Bay Conservation District) was intended to mitigate potential future flooding events, specifically in southeastern Liberty and eastern Chambers County. Once completed, the project was estimated to reduce flood waters within the re-gion by an average of four feet, significantly reducing the environmental impact, first responder response time and length of time that floodwaters stay in an area after a large scale rainfall event.
