Through a partnership between the Barbara Bush Foundation and Elite MMA in Baytown, each Victoria Walker Elementary pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade student at Victoria Walker Elementary received six books on their grade level during a Drive-Thru Literacy Night. Literacy activities were included with the books, and the school sent out a video of teachers explaining the activities. Teachers dressed up as characters to add to the fun. Shown, from left, are Juan Diego Hernandez, Violet Hernandez, Valerie Hernandez, and Violeta Hernandez (pre-k teacher) enjoy Literacy Night at Victoria Walker Elementary. (Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman)
