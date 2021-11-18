The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce recognized three citizens as volunteers of the year for 2020: Brad Widener, Pastor Clay Duckworth and Edgar Cashet. From left are Mont Belvieu Mayor Nick Dixon, Widener, Old River Winfree Mayor Joe Landry, Duckworth, Cashet and Beach City Mayor Ryan Dagley. (Sun photo by Carol Skewes)
The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce recognized three citizens as volunteers of the year for 2020 Tuesday, resuming the award presentation following its suspension last year for the pandemic.
Chamber president and CEO Macie Schubert said, “The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Beach City, recognizes individuals’ efforts and dedication to the west Chambers County area who have taken a proactive role in the community where they live and serve.”
