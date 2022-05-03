Firefighters battle blaze on Evergreen

A commercial building in the 100 block of Evergreen Road was heavily damaged by fire about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The blaze was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. (Baytown Fire Department photo)
