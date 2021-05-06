The City of Baytown is proud to announce the Finance Department has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the year 2020. This marks the 28th consecutive year the City has received this award.
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments in going beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, and to prepare reports with transparency and full disclosure.
