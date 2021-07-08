A 20-year-old woman reported that her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot at her father’s home in the 4800 block of Burning Tree Drive about 3 p.m. Monday.
She was staying there after breaking off her relationship with the ex-boyfriend.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 9:56 am
