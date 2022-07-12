BFD firefighters extinguish Illinois St. fire

Baytown firefighters battled a blaze under intense heat at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Illinois Street. No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 3:59 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.