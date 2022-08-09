As school districts scramble to improve security for the new year, Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Greg Poole told school board members Monday that one new element will be in place just in time for the new school year — door alarms that notify nearby staff and other officials if a door has been open for too long, as when it is propped open or fails to latch properly.
Poole said work has already begun preparing the way for the new devices, which will cost $206,775 to wire 380 outside doors across the district.
