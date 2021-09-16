A giant oak tree crashed into the home of Marie Davis in the Cedar Bay Park West neighborhood in Baytown thanks to the winds from Hurricane Nicholas. This is the third tree that has hit her house during a hurricane. One hit the home in 1983 with Hurricane Alicia, and another hit in 2018 when Hurricane Ike came ashore. See story on Page 10. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
Marie Davis shows the roof damaged caused by a tree knocked over byTropical Storm Nicholas. (Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
It seems every time there is a major storm that hits Baytown, it targets Marie Davis’ home.
In 1983, when Hurricane Alicia struck, a tree fell into her garage. In 2008 with Hurricane Ike, another tree fell into her bedroom. When Hurricane Harvey saturated the area with about 60-inches of rain, it sent floodwaters toward her home.
