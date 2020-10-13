The race for Texas House of Representatives District 128, which represents most of Baytown, features two-term incumbent Republican Briscoe Cain of Deer Park being challenged by political newcomer Democrat Mary Williams of Baytown.
Cain is an attorney who defeated longtime Representative Wayne Smith in the Republican primary in 2016. He has established himself as one of the most conservative members of the Texas House who is willing to use inflammatory rhetoric in support of conservative causes.
