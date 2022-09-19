TALKE Chief Executive Officer and President Richard Heath shared his excitement with industry and business leaders at the grand opening of their new Business and Transportation Center in Mont Belvieu last Friday.
TALKE Chief Executive Officer and President Richard Heath shared his excitement with industry and business leaders at the grand opening of their new Business and Transportation Center in Mont Belvieu last Friday.
Baytown Sun photo by Mark Kramer
At the TALKE grand opening, which also signified the company’s 75 anniversary a new commemorative big rig was unveiled.
A new facility for a globally leading logistics solutions company serving the world of chemistry marked its grand opening in Mont Belvieu as TALKE USA’s Business and Transportation Center celebrated the occasion at a special ceremony last Friday.
Area industry leaders, City of Mont Belvieu and Chambers County representatives attending the event at the new center located at 10611 Langston Drive. The facility will house the maintenance of TALKE’s state of the art transportation fleet and also includes offices for human resources staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.