Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo presents a proclamation at a board meeting designating Feb. 20-27, 2021, as FFA Week in Baytown. From left are Dustin Hunter and Rebekah Banks, FFA advisors at Sterling High School; Patricia Alvarez, FFA advisor at Lee High School, Graecyn Beiter, RSS FFA president; Capetillo; Karla Vargas, REL FFA president; Jessica Woods, board president and Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.