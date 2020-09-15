Robert E. Lee High School recently received a letter and flag announcing the STEM Academy’s Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (T-STEM) designation renewal from the Texas Education Agency. From back left are Loretta Acreman, lead counselor; Nallely Carmona Peña, college and career counselor; Dr. Rom Crespo, principal; Carling Caldwell, CTE STEM specialist; Renea Dillon, director of CTE and Kim Barnard Fox, academic dean. REL provides STEM opportunities for students so they may accelerate their learning and graduate from high school prepared for the postsecondary path of their choosing.
