Texas oil and chemical plants, including those in Baytown, are working to resume production after the record-breaking cold temperatures and, for many, loss of power and water, brought oil and gas production to a near standstill.
ExxonMobil spokesman Aaron Stryk said, “We have begun restart activities at our Baytown facilities. Timing, however, on when operations can resume to normal will largely depend on stable return of industrial gas supplies.
