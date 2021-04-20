Lee College will host a virtual candidate forum featuring the candidates for the Lee College Board of Regents. This event will be broadcast on YouTube Live on April 22 at 6 p.m. Candidates who have confirmed their attendance for the forum are Mark Hall, Mark Himsel, Weston Cotten and David Isaac.
