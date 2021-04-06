Chambers County commissioners met Monday morning to discuss what course of action to take now that the county’s human resources director has been jailed on multiple, including federal, charges.
Toccara Greene, 39, of Wallisville, was arrested Thursday on tampering with a government record, a state jail felony; making false statements, a felony; and making false statements to obtain employees compensation, a felony. Greene was hired as the county’s HR director in January 2020, according to Chambers County District Attorney Cheryl Lieck.
