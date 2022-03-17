The Robert E. Lee Class of 1967 is shown at the group’s 50th reunion in 2017. The REL Class of ‘67 is in the planning stages of its 55th reunion on Oct. 14 to Oct. 16 at South Shore Harbour in League City. Please respond by April 1 (no joke) your interest in attending, either by email (rdn1787@yahoo.com), send a private message to Kathy Horton Nelson on Facebook or visit our Facebook page REL Class of 67.
