1. Soak up some intercity rivalry at Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial square off at Stallworth Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. with tickets available online at https://www.gccisd.net/page/athletics.ticket. Stallworth Stadium is located at 2102 East Archer Road.
2. The Baytown Youth Fair is hosting a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. The Baytown Youth Fair Shop Til Ya Drop event will be at the fairgrounds located at 7900 N. Main Street. There will also be raffle tickets to win a Kubota RTV, deer feeder of a $200 Visa gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.