Baytown, Texas, September 19, 2022. September is National Preparedness Month, and the Greater Baytown Area Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has teamed up with Goose Creek CISD to provide additional tools to prepare students, staff and families to respond in times of crisis.
The LEPC announced the launch of their new Shelter in Place Education Campaign to be rolled out in local classrooms. Included in the launch are new animated videos in English and Spanish that highlight types of emergencies that may affect our area such as chemical emergencies, and how to safely shelter in place until given an all clear or orders to evacuate. Along with a video and teacher instruction guides, GCCISD will hold drills at local schools to practice shelter in place.
