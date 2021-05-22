Barbers Hill’s Samantha Landry, 12, Estela Garza, 9, and Sophia Simpson return to the dugout after the former two scored the lone runs in a 2-0 playoff win over Waller. Revisit the story and other items on our website's sports page. The Barbers Hill baseball team fell 7-2 Friday at Santa Fe as the two teams move to a deciding third game in the Class 5A Region 3 quarterfinal. Game 3 will start 1 p.m. Saturday at Sterling High School. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)
