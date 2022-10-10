About 1:14 p.m. Saturday, the Baytown Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Best Western Plus Executive Residency located in the 4600 block of Interstate 10.
Engine companies were initially dispatched to a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the east side of the building on the second, third, and fourth floors. Second and third alarms were quickly called, utilizing all available Baytown resources.
