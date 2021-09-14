A 49-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car at a car wash in the 3600 block of West Baker Road about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said the man, Troy Sumlin, was from El Lago, a small city near Seabrook.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 5:57 am
