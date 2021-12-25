James Suisse of Mont Belvieu, William and his son Ethan Kiefer of Beach City and Michael Garcia (in truck) of Baytown, volunteers from the Elders Quorum, helped moved three and a half truckloads of furniture from the storage unit to the Deseret Industries pod which had been dropped off at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Birdsong.
After three years of trying to find a local home for its collection of genealogy research materials, the Baytown Genealogy Society made the choice to give its collection away.
Materials including more than 3,000 books that have been in storage since a vehicle crashed into the library building in October of 2018 will be loaded up this week and sent to the Salt Lake City, Utah, Family History Library of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
