Energy companies would be required to weatherize critical facilities or face steep fines under a bill passed without objection by the Senate on Monday. The bill, SB 3 by Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner, would implement a number of reforms to the state wholesale and retail electric market that are intended to prevent a days-long power outage as occurred in February. A recent survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School found that more than two-thirds of Texans on the state grid say they lost power for at least 30 hours during that week. The state announced last week that one hundred and eleven people are known to have died from causes related to the storm. Schwertner told members that, unlike past legislative efforts, this bill includes meaningful reform intended to prevent a grid collapse from ever happening again. “This is an issue that is serious to us, that we take control of, and responsibility for - and one that we’re going to see to the end,” he said.
The bill would require that electric, natural gas and other energy companies harden their facilities to protect them from a storm of the magnitude the state faced in February. Companies found not to have complied or acted in good faith could face escalating penalties, ranging from a simple letter of reprimand all the way up to a one million dollar fine, per violation, per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.