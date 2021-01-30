The Baytown Fire Department responded to a collision at the 2300 block of Spur 330 at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews arrived to find a Jeep and Mazda sedan side-to-side facing opposite directions. The Mazda sedan contained two entrapped occupants. First responders had to secure the vehicle as it was leaning on the concrete rail of the bridge with part of the vehicle hanging above Rollingbrook Drive. The jaws of life were used to extricate the occupants. The driver of the Jeep faced severe injuries and was transported by Life Flight to the trauma center, while the occupants of the Mazda did not appear to have visible injuries. No additional injuries were reported.
