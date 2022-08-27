From left, Ripton Melhado, Phillip Stamm and Alex Dantes of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Jeff Binford (Garfield Public/Private), Councilman Mike Lester, Councilwoman Heather Betancourth, Baytown Director of Public Works and Engineering Frank Simoneaux, Councilman Jacob Powell, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, City Manager Rick Davis, Councilman Charles Johnson, Dave Jirrels of the Municipal Developemnt District, Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, City Attor-ney Scott Lemond, Councilman Chris Presley, DPR’s Sam Sprouse and David Goldstein, and Mark Bullard (Garfield Public/Private).
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Rick Davis were recognized at the Hyatt topping event. Construction team members were treated to lunch and door prizes as the highest level of the building had been reached. Part of the tradition is to install a ceremonial beam signed by everyone present and the planting of a tree at the top of the building, signifying growth.
From left, Ripton Melhado, Phillip Stamm and Alex Dantes of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Jeff Binford (Garfield Public/Private), Councilman Mike Lester, Councilwoman Heather Betancourth, Baytown Director of Public Works and Engineering Frank Simoneaux, Councilman Jacob Powell, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, City Manager Rick Davis, Councilman Charles Johnson, Dave Jirrels of the Municipal Developemnt District, Councilwoman Laura Alvarado, City Attor-ney Scott Lemond, Councilman Chris Presley, DPR’s Sam Sprouse and David Goldstein, and Mark Bullard (Garfield Public/Private).
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Ripton Melhado, senior V.P. Field Operations for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Councilwoman Heather Betancourth sign the ceremonial final beam at the Hyatt.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Council members Mike Lester, Laura Alvarado and Charles Johnson tour the construction at the Hyatt topping event.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Rick Davis were recognized at the Hyatt topping event. Construction team members were treated to lunch and door prizes as the highest level of the building had been reached. Part of the tradition is to install a ceremonial beam signed by everyone present and the planting of a tree at the top of the building, signifying growth.
A topping-out ceremony was held at the site of the future the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston Hotel and Convention Center on Bayland Island, signaling a major milestone in the project’s duration.
Topping out is an internal event that recognizes and celebrates the work crews’ efforts in building the hotel and convention center. The workers are with DPR Construction, the builders of the hotel/convention center, held a celebration lunch for the workers, even acting as servers for their hard-earned meal. The meal was courtesy of Luna’s in Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.