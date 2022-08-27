A topping-out ceremony was held at the site of the future the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston Hotel and Convention Center on Bayland Island, signaling a major milestone in the project’s duration. 

Topping out is an internal event that recognizes and celebrates the work crews’ efforts in building the hotel and convention center. The workers are with DPR Construction, the builders of the hotel/convention center, held a celebration lunch for the workers, even acting as servers for their hard-earned meal. The meal was courtesy of Luna’s in Baytown. 

