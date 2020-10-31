On Thursday night, the Jesse Valdez family along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office held the last vigil to remember Deputy Jesse Valdez who was killed in the line of duty.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, guests and family members attended the vigil on Wallsville Road. Deputy Valdez was killed when his patrol car was struck head-on by an SUV at the intersection of East Wallisville Road and Oleander Street.
