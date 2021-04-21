Baytown police have identified an 18-year-old Baytown man as a suspect in the March 20 shooting in the 1200 block of Missouri Street that left 21-year-old Jahkeese Chambliss dead and injured his brother, 22-year-old Terrence Johnson.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said charges of murder and aggravated assault were filed against 18-year-old Inifree Swinton in connection with the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.