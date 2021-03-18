SEWA International aided by city officials and the Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling Key Clubs, hosted a food distribution Saturday at the Baytown Community Center. The Houston Chapter aided in the event in which 400 crates of water, 1,300 boxes of produce and 1,500 jugs of milk, catering to about 700 vehicles. Pictured from left, Councilman Mike Lester, Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Jindal General Manager Kamal Jit Singh, Bijal Shukla and Councilman Charles Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.