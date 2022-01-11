Nearly a week after officials began the search, the body of a 25-year-old Sugar Land man was recovered by the Baytown Dive Team just downstream from the Fred Hartman Bridge about 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Jason Finnen, chief deputy for the Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, said his office was contacted just after 10 a.m. by Baytown police about boaters reporting the body. A Precinct 8 deputy accompanied dive team members to make the recovery, he said.
