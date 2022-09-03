Pilot Club of Baytown donates platinum plus sponsorship to Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Pilots gathered to make pillows out of Alzheimer’s t-shirts for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Pictured are prospective Pilot Elisa Holmes, Pilots Helen Gerlich, Eunice Morgan, Carol Badillo, Valerie Burton, Susan Passmore, Delores Ellis, Judy Wheat, Celia Johnson, Carolyn Parrish, Esther Dubrovsky, Susan Pitts, Cindy Nettles, Terry Presley, Cindy Day and Janet Hall.
Baytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, 8 a.m., Jenkins Park, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Rd, Baytown. Please help meet the challenge of conquering Alzheimer’s disease for families who suffer with the disease.
All walk participants that raise $100 will receive their Walk t-shirt, in their selected size, for Walk day. Almost everyone we know has a relative or friend who is either a caregiver or is in some stage of the disease. Proceeds go to The Greater Houston Alzheimer’s Association to provide programs and services to benefit caregivers and patients.
