Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union donated to Goose Creek CISD for the Toys for Tots program. Faith Family Church sponsored the toy drive, and Goose Creek CISD schools collected toys for area children. Pictured (from left) Susan Passmore, director of communications for GCCISD; Becky Vanwagnen from Faith Family Church; Pastor Tony Pena from Faith Family Church, Jessica Rodriguez with GCEFCU; Dr. Randal O’Brien, GCCISD superintendent; Julia Arceneaux from GCEFCU; Kendall David, GCCISD marketing director; Kim Barnes, student services coordinator; Stella Gonzalez, student services secretary and Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning and innovation.
